“These are the times that try men’s souls.” These words were written more than 200 years ago by Thomas Paine and I believe they are as true today as they were over 200 years ago.
We are going through a very unusual time in this country and the world. All of us are being affected and using terms we never used before such as social distancing. Despite all of this going on we should be thankful for our blessings. We live in the greatest country in the world. We have family and friends we can depend on. We also can trust in our God in whom I put my faith in. When hard times have us on our knees we should lift our hands in prayer to our Lord. Our Lord taught us that with God, all things are possible. We will all get through this difficult situation.
Keep the faith and remember to trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not into your own understanding. May God bless everyone and may you stay healthy during these difficult times.
Robert Noll,
Shamokin Dam