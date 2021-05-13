Primary election day often offers no voting options for people registered as independents or with something other than the Democratic or the Republican parties.
That’s not true this year.
The Tuesday, May 18 primary presents three proposed constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum for which all registered voters can and should cast ballots.
Democrats and Republicans will have more choices, including seats on state appellate courts, as well as a host of county, municipal and school board positions. The nominees will then advance to the general election, set for Nov. 2.
But during Tuesday’s primary election, all voters, regardless of political affiliation, will have an opportunity to immediately decide the fate of three proposed amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania.
Two of the proposed amendments deal with how emergency declarations — such as the one in effect today amid the COVID-19 pandemic — are managed.
The third creates a constitutional prohibition against restricting or denying an individual’s equal rights. It would establish a “constitutional prohibition against restricting or denying an individual’s equal rights under Pennsylvania law because of race or ethnicity.”
There is also a referendum on the ballot that would permit municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies eligible to apply for loans from an already existing state loan program.
The highest profile of these are the emergency declaration amendments. The management of disaster declarations is a debate now raging in 45 states, the result of executive actions by governors who declared their emergency powers to issue orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About half of those states, including Pennsylvania, are considering significant changes, such as tighter limits on how long governors’ emergency orders can last without approval by state legislators.
If approved by the voters, the proposed amendments would:
n Empower the governor to declare an emergency upon finding that a disaster has occurred, or there is a threat of one, that causes imminent threats to the health, safety and welfare of the commonwealth.
n Enable members of the General Assembly to vote on how each type of disaster is managed and establish a limit of 21 days on each disaster declaration, at which time state lawmakers would vote to extend or terminate the declaration, and with the approval of a separate constitutional amendment, allow that vote to stand without the veto powers of the governor and prevent the governor from issuing a new disaster declaration on the same event without the approval of state lawmakers.
These are fundamental rules of law addressing the balance of governmental power, so it is good that all registered voters, regardless of party, are invited to vote in favor or opposition to these proposed constitutional amendments.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.