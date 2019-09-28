As we now know from the publicly released whistleblower complaint, President Trump reached out to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in pursuit of material to use against political rival Joe Biden. He encouraged President Zelensky to work with Attorney General William Barr to gather information about Mr. Biden’s son that Mr. Trump could leverage for his 2020 campaign. This is prohibited by federal law.
According to federal law, foreign nationals are prohibited from making “a contribution or donation of money or other things of value” in connection with an election. Conversely, people are not permitted to solicit, accept, or receive contributions or donations from a foreign national (52 U.S. Code § 30121. Contributions and donations by foreign nationals). So, it doesn’t matter whether President Trump threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine, and it doesn’t matter whether President Zelensky was forthcoming. It is a violation of our law even to solicit such help from a foreign national.
Representatives Fred Keller and Dan Meuser need to fulfill their sworn duty to uphold our Constitution. I understand that as citizens and voters they have a deep affinity for President Trump, as is their right, but as members of our House of Representatives, their role is different. When they took office, they swore on the Bible that their allegiance would be to the Constitution, not to an individual. If our laws were broken, and by President Trump’s own admission they seem to have been, their duty is to investigate and act accordingly.
Shari Jacobson,
Lewisburg