Collegiate athletes have been snubbed for far too long and it’s time for a change. NCAA rules do not permit college athletes to be involved in sponsorships, endorsements or deals of any kind.
But why? Why prevent an athlete from using their popularity to profit? In most circumstances, allowing a collegiate athlete to partner with a famous brand or a popular endorsement will only benefit and promote the player, the school, and the NCAA in a positive way.
Donald De La Haye was a football player attending Central Florida. He began to make videos and upload them to YouTube. As his videos began to grow in popularity, the NCAA and UCF began to crack down for monetizing his videos. The NCAA left him with a final ultimatum: Stop making videos and continue to play for UCF, or continue to make videos and lose his scholarship.
De La Haye chose to continue making videos and his scholarship was immediately taken away. Since he could no longer afford to pay for UCF, he was stripped of his education as well. All of his videos painted UCF and the NCAA in a positive manner, so why throw the book at him?
De La Haye is a prime example of how many collegiate athletes have been refused the opportunity to not only make money to provide for themselves and their families, but also help improve their own personal image for their future.
Gabe Stetler,
Mifflinburg Area High School