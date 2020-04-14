After reading the latest “My Turn” op-ed from Rep. Dan Meuser (April 2), I see that the Republican lawmaker is still spewing the same right-wing, alternate reality nonsense that Donald Trump does every day at the press briefings. Meuser began by stating that before the COVID-19 pandemic the economy was strong because of the “pro-growth policies implemented by President Trump and Republicans in Congress.”
However, what he didn’t write is that the economy had been on an upward climb since 2010. In fact, there were more jobs created in Barrack Obama’s last 21 months in office (4.5 million) than Donald Trump’s first 21 months in office (4.1 million). The tariffs implemented under the current administration certainly have not helped manufacturing. According to USA TODAY. it’s because of the tariffs that the manufacturing sector of the economy has been in a recession. That’s long before the pandemic hit our shores.
The congressman wrote that “Today, we face an unprecedented global health crisis, the likes of which haven’t been seen in generations.” That is true, which is why Trump should not be trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and denying over 20 million people health insurance.
Meuser then goes on to write that, “Daily guidance from the White House has appropriately encouraged social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus...” On the contrary, Trump and his staff stand directly next to each other and Trump, himself, still continues to shake hands with people. In fact, it’s as though he deliberately does the opposite of what doctors Fauci and Birx implore people to do. Because his rallies have been canceled, he just can’t help himself from grabbing the microphone instead of having the medical experts talk.
The congressman went on to state that “President Trump’s national emergency declaration bought us valuable time to prepare for an emerging health threat.” If this wasn’t such a serious situation, that statement would be laughable. Trump ridiculed scientists for warning the public about the virus while calling it a “hoax” and downplayed it for over two months while his mouthpiece Fox News echoed his skeptical opinions of the threat. That is why so many states run by Republican governors are so slow to take the crisis seriously such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. Republican Governor Kemp of Georgia, actually said that he didn’t know that the virus can be spread by asymptomatic people. I think it’s telling that the leaders in this crisis have been mostly Democratic governors, despite the fact that the Trump administration has them bidding against each other for medical supplies.
It’s good to see that Dan Meuser wrote well of “bipartisan” legislation and voted for the (CARES) Act. I only hope that the congressman will continue to support good legislation under the leadership of Joe Biden next year. But somehow, I doubt that he will.
Bob McKinney lives in Sunbury.