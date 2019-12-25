This festive season I am moved to write an alternative Nativity story.
There is a young unmarried couple, expecting a child, yet determined to find a better life for themselves and their new family. They decide to travel to escape violence, to cross the border where their extended family waits. They start walking. Both are physically fit, and feel prepared for the long journey. But the way is longer than expected and the difficulties caused by drought make the journey even longer.
Earlier than expected, contractions begin and they must stop for the child to be born. There is no particularly comfortable place in the scrub land through which they travel, so they find a spot with several bushes to provide a bit of shelter; strangers offer bits of clothing, water and advice. The sky is clear, with stars and moon for light.
The birth is uncomplicated but chaotic, wet, bloody, and messy as a first birth can be. A boy is born. They wait a few days until the mother feels able to resume the journey. Strangers offer water and food to the needy family.
They travel once again and in a day are met by uniformed men, who give them a choice. They may surrender the child and wait in separate facilities; or travel and wait in a place more dangerous than the one they left. The teenage mother clings to her child and they are escorted away from the border, from their family, from their hope. What will happen to them in the new, violent, impoverished location? How long will they wait? What will be their final destination?
This Nativity is like and unlike the lovely rendition given to us by Saint Luke. In my tale, there is no manger, no inn, sheep, shepherds, singing angels, wise men. No doubt there were angels, perhaps unnoticed. Swaddling clothes, birthing advice, and encouragement were all provided by impoverished strangers. The town of Bethlehem and its infrastructure are missing.
Both children are male with brown skin, and refugees. Both born to unwed teenage mothers who had love and hope in their hearts. Both are visited by men dressed in unfamiliar garb.
Although these nativities are separated by thousands of years and vast distances, the shocking difference for me is my complicity in this second scene. I live comfortably and want for nothing. I have resources to share, as does my community, as does my government, rich with my tax dollars. Yet how do we comfortable Christians treat these brown refugees? Camps? Detention? We can do better. We must do better.
I wish you a blessed Christmastide, and a new year full of joy, kindness, and generosity.
Mary Beth James lives in Lewisburg.