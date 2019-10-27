Tricia Kline shared an exploration of the 1755 Penns Creek Massacre in the Oct. 20 paper. It was interesting to read about the places in the Valley where these dramatic events happened, and to meet people whose ancestors were affected at that time. Kline did note that this land was important to the people who lived here before these settlers expropriated it, but the story is mostly one-sided, seen through the eyes of the Europeans.
This was someone else’s home 300 years ago, like it is our home now. This is where the native people raised their children and lived with their neighbors. Those people’s ancestors lived in the region for thousands of years and they understood the depth and the beauty of the land in ways we never will, as we look out from our heated houses or drive our cars to the grocery store. Native cultures developed complex and sustainable ways to extract a livelihood from the land, based on their vast environmental knowledge and a complicated and well-adapted toolkit. Native American language and myths richly celebrated the landscapes, the legendary ancestors, the plants and animals, and the dangers and pleasures that connected people to places.
Then that way-of-life was extinguished. Europeans claimed this land as their own. Europeans took the land by denying the humanity of the Native Americans, devaluing their lives and cultures, and withholding the rights that white people gave each other. As they were pushed off their land, Native Americans were murdered, starved, exiled, stripped of their culture, rendered dependent, and exposed to alcoholism and virulent diseases. This is the background to the massacre.
It’s complicated. We can’t undo the tragedy that befell the Native Americans. We might hesitate to judge those settlers by the standards of today. And the horrific violence suffered by some settlers, including children, is undeniable, as Tricia Kline explained.
But if we are to be fully human in this place, living as we do on land that was taken from the original inhabitants who loved it and made it productive, we must acknowledge the theft, the murder, the human displacement, the cultural destruction, the starvation, and the epidemics that let us stand here. Everytime we tell part of that story — celebrating the Christian faith of the settlers, for example — we should engage with the rest of the story.
Ben Marsh is a professor of Geography & Environmental Studies at Bucknell University.