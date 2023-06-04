Like many of us, I’m sure, there have been a handful of television shows I’ve built my schedule around, at least in the pre-streaming days way back in the 1900s.
Probably at least one show at most stages of my life has been must-see TV. For different reasons, and I guess without knowing it, they taught lessons that somewhat partly molded me into the flawed, still-learning person privileged to fill this space each week. Good shows, along with entertaining you, do that.
As a little kid, we couldn’t miss “The Dukes of Hazzard.” The Duke boys taught you loyalty, to love family and that they would always have your back.
From there it was “Cheers.” Highlighted by what turned out to become the song for my graduating Class from Danville High, it taught me about friendship, and belonging to a place where everybody knows your name.
After that, it was “The West Wing.” Gosh, how many of us wish someone like Jed Bartlet could be president in real life? From Bartlet, we learned how to tackle the impossible challenge, and that nothing was too big. We can work together, he told us time and time again. “Every time we think we’ve measured our capacity to meet a challenge, we look up and we’re reminded that that capacity may well be limitless,” Bartlet, as written by the brilliant Aaron Sorkin, said.
There was also a long time when sitting and watching a weekly episode of television didn’t really fit into the schedule. That window probably began about 17 1/2 years ago, about the time when the TV began to regularly be tuned into “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” or “Little Einsteins.” The time just wasn’t there, so shows plenty of people rave about — “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones” — never really found my radar.
The most recent favorite seemingly ended last week. What many expect to be the final episode of “Ted Lasso” popped into the AppleTV stream on Wednesday.
Full disclosure: I was very late to “Ted Lasso.” The boy and I probably started watching it in April and steamrolled through it in a month or so. It’s a show that teaches you to grow, be a gosh-darn goldfish and, most importantly, believe.
There are a dozen or more quotes from the eponymous poet-philosopher-football (soccer to us Americans) coach that stop you in your tracks throughout the series. The writing on the show — as it was with Sorkin in The West Wing — is phenomenal.
Went into the final episode — aptly titled “So Long, Farewell” — knowing all the feels would hit at some point, ups and downs, smiles and tears. When the boy said, “I like Rebecca, she’s sweet,” it was gratifying to know that he got it, whatever the “it” is about “Ted Lasso.”
There have been so many tremendous characters and moments over the course of the show. You never knew who was going to say something you needed to write down, store for future reference. In the finale, Leslie Higgins, the team’s director of operations, dropped a line that made me go back a few times to digest it all. It’s a lesson we could all take a little something — or a lot — from.
“Human beings are never going to be perfect,” he says in the final meeting of The Diamond Dogs. “The best we can do is keep asking for help and accepting it when you can. And if you keep doing that, you’ll always be moving toward better.”
Self-improvement is important, but it must come with the understanding that perfection will also remain elusive. So, let’s keep moving toward better.
