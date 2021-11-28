‘In politics you can run for reelection or do your job, but it is difficult to do both.”
This quote, from Mr. Harry Hefty’s Nov. 16 Op-ed, summarizes the problem with the U.S. House of Representatives. Because a representative’s term is only two years, she/he does not have much time to “do your job” before she/he must start thinking about getting reelected.
The two-year term was intentional; when the writers of our Constitution agreed to allow the House of Representatives to be elected by ordinary citizens (senators were originally not), they were concerned that these citizens would make poor choices, opting to elect representatives who were simply good at promoting themselves, as James Madison stated in Federalist Paper 10 (think Marjorie Greene), or because it pays better than any job they could get outside of government.
The unintended result of this two-year term is a never-ending effort to get reelected, particularly for those who’s educational level does not qualify them for a job that pays as well as a U.S. Representative: $174,000 plus benefits.
While it is unknown if the chance to get a better paying job was the reason Rep. Fred Keller ran for office, it must have crossed his mind. Afterall, one of the reasons his boss ran for president in 2016 was to get a steady income to pay off his real estate debts, not to mention immunity from creditors while in office.
As for how to get reelected, conscientious politicians do their best to meet the needs of their constituents.
Keller, however, has chosen another strategy: Ingratiate himself to our ex-president. This means doing whatever his boss wants him to do.
So it’s no surprise that Keller votes, as Hefty points out, against anything our ex-president opposes, even if the vote is against programs that benefit Keller’s constituents, such as repairing roads/bridges (he voted against the Infrastructure Bill) and additional education to help our country compete in the world (he voted against the Build Back Better Bill).
This sycophantic relationship with our ex-president worked last time, but that was before the public learned how far our ex-president would go to ruin our country in an attempt to steal the election and establish authoritarian control (think Kim Jong-un). So, it’s unclear if this strategy will work again.
But regardless of how dangerous our ex-president is, Keller is sticking with this strategy. For instance, Keller still uses the word “socialism” to label anything that doesn’t make his boss look good. The intent is to elicit a negative emotional response, without regard for its actual meaning.
Apparently, Keller is hoping this word will have the same effect it did in the 1950s: Label something as un-American. Then, as now, it doesn’t matter if the term is used correctly, the intent is to take advantage of older Americans who were taught that this word was evil (think USSR).
Quick tutorial: Socialism means the government owns all businesses, there is no private business. For example, Wood-Mode would be owned by the government and Wood-Mode’s employees would be working for the government.
Of course, no one in the Democratic Party, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, is promoting the elimination of private businesses, regardless of what they call themselves.
Instead, what conscientious politicians promote are “social programs,” taxpayer funded programs that benefit society, such as public education, Social Security and Medicare. Programs like these also meet the requirement in our Constitution to “provide for the general welfare” (Section 8.1).
Keller would do well to consider this part of the Constitution, given he has sworn to abide by it.
Bottom line: Since a representative term is only 2 years, it’s incumbent on citizens to vote for candidates who view elected office as a form of public service, not a way to get a better paying job.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.