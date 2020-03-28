The federal response to COVID-19 has been “amateur hour.” We have had a “National Blueprint for Biodefense” since 2018, but when you don’t even restore your respirator stockpile since Hurricane Katrina, things are not going to go well. While Governor Wolf’s various orders for containment could have been better drafted, at least he is doing something to combat a disease that knows no boundaries. We need food, water, electricity, heat, fuel, medical supplies, hospital systems and pharmacies. We need the necessary transportation system to support those activities. It is not hard to analyze the “necessary” supply chains to accomplish these tasks; the rest is extra.
John Boback and I were part of the Selinsgrove Center response team to Three Mile Island. With the stellar help of maintenance and housekeeping staff, we were able to feed, shelter and care for a 54-bed, private facility from Palmyra in four hours.
While this virus is one of the few things that we can’t blame on a politician, we can question their lack of understanding of the role of government. Unfortunately, it brings to mind a Turkish proverb: “Fear an ignorant man, more than a lion.”
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg