The thought process behind amending Lewisburg Borough’s ordinance is well-intended. Council members seem to have done their due diligence in consulting various stakeholders, including local law enforcement, business officials, medical professionals and Bucknell University leaders.
It is our hope the move is temporary, to be revisited when we are able to return to some sense of normalcy, whenever that may be.
Jordi Comas called the update — requiring residents hosting a party with alcohol to obtain a permit if at least 25 people are expected — “prudent for the time being.” The measure drops the number of guests from 75 to 25, a shift that falls in line with current statewide restrictions on large gatherings.
The move makes sense right now, but the council must remain flexible. All six council members voted to adopt the ordinance to amend the existing rules established for parties at private residences. Council members say the proposed change could lessen the potential spread of COVID-19, which is a goal we all share.
“Is 25 a golden number? I don’t know. There have to be measures taken,” Councilmember David Heayn said.
It does feel a little big brother-ish, but we understand the movement at this time.
Students from Bucknell are about to return to campus in a few weeks. And while the university has announced a plan with hopes of keeping the virus off campus — and thus out of the Valley — by requiring two negative tests before students even arrive, gatherings of some sort are inevitable.
Try as the campus community might, college kids are still going to do college kid stuff. That involves gathering and, in some instances, drinking. The large collection of people — hopefully masked, but seemingly unlikely — are more of a concern at this time than the drinking.
The original intent was clearly to monitor large gatherings of young adults who may be drinking. As important now is monitoring the size of the gatherings themselves.
Those gatherings now have more weight to them, however. A report from NJ.com this week notes that the shutdown of Rutgers’ football program after 15 positive COVID-19 tests was linked to an on-campus party. Late last month, the New York Times reported 6,600 cases tied to college campuses across the nation, a troubling total when you consider how many students haven’t returned yet.
“It’s incumbent on us to mitigate risk potential,” Comas said.
We agree. Right now, it’s better to err on the side of safety.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.