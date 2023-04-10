The article “We will muddle through” (April 5) is misleading. Now for the rest of the story.
The trade war with China started with President Trump’s dislike of the trade deficit but the legal justification was Section 301. An investigation that found American companies were subject to “unfair” Chinese trade practices, “theft” of intellectual property, and “forced” technology transfer. There is plenty of data showing China was the loser in the trade war for it took a bigger economic hit. The farmers supported Trump’s trade policies despite the costs and continued to show strong support for him.
The U.S. trade deficit with Japan resulted in net job loss in all but three Congressional districts, unfair trade deals lowered the wages of US workers, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership currency manipulation impacted US workers. So, President Trump ended TPP.
As a staunch ally of Israel, President Trump withdrew from UNESCO after years of the U.S. distancing itself because of the group's “anti-Israel bias.”
He also withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in protest of its frequent criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
He withdrew funds from the UN Relief and Works Agency to pressure the Palestinians to make peace with Israel and to save U.S. taxpayer dollars. After all we were paying a fifth of this UN $1.1 billion annual budget. Time for other UN nations to step up and pay their share as with the NATO nations. Taking advantage of the U.S. stopped under Trump.
The Iranian Nuclear Deal failed to address Iran’s ballistic missile program, its proxy warfare in the region, and the 10-year sunset provision would enable Iran to pursue nuclear weapons. It was not doing enough so Trump ended it and imposed harsher sanctions.
In 1995 the U.S. Congress passed a law requiring America to move its embassy to Jerusalem respecting Israel’s choice. Every president since used the presidential waiver to circumvent the law. President Trump simply enacted the law as a staunch ally of Israel.
He rebuilt our military after eight years of decline and neglect under previous Democrat administrations. Trump revitalized our defense industrial base, secured the largest pay raise for our troops in decades, and created an essential sixth branch of our Armed Forces: the U.S. Space Force.
As for the “real insight into Trump” by reading The New Yorker, keep in mind 77% of their audience is left-of-center liberals.
Here is a president who loves this country and its’ people, despises those trying to take advantage of us, wants fair enforced deals, backs our allies, and accepted no pay for his four-year term. Does this sound like the leader of the “free world”? You bet!
Those days are gone. We are becoming a socialist/Marxist third-world nation with weaponized FBI/IRS/Justice Department, laws and Constitution ignored, Christian values destroyed, etc. Wake up before there is no turning back!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown