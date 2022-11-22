Democrats say ...
“Our borders are secure.” More than 100,000 Americans die from overdoses each year, especially fentanyl. Last year, the nation’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl than they had in the last four years combined.
Pennsylvania State Police reported that its officers confiscated more fentanyl in July, August, and September than it did during all of last year; we lose 15 Pennsylvanians each day to drug overdose.
Pennsylvania has the highest violent crime rate of any state in the Northeast. Philadelphia now has the highest murder rate in the country per capita of the country’s 10 largest cities. As a hub for human trafficking, Pa. ranks 4th nationwide in human trafficking prosecutions.
“We now have a manpower shortage because we are not having enough babies.” “We need more workers to support Medicare and Social Security.” What about the 95 million babies we murdered over the past 50-plus years and what they could have contributed to society? No problem, we just give the millions of illegals citizenship and encourage them to have children.
“China is our friend.” According to Texas Scorecard from September, a Chinese investment firm shelled out $1.3 billion to buy giant oil fields in Texas, has purchased more than 100,000 acres, and is building the electrical grid for Texas. “These deals are not innocent business transactions; they are well-planned, methodical inroads to access American energy.” Same in Oklahoma. Soon they will control our electric grid, unwanted oil and natural gas fields and refineries here in America.
“Supply chain is effecting our food supply and global warming is causing our water problem.” Iowa’s senator warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland to “dominate food production.” Foreign-owned farmland in the West increased from around 1.25 million acres in 2010 to three million acres in 2020. In 2018, Saudi Arabia banned the growing of thirsty crops like alfalfa and hay to feed livestock and cattle due to climate change-fueled drought. They then turned to America. According to PBS, “Arizona is leasing farmland to a Saudi water company, straining aquifers, and threatening future water supply in Phoenix.” Foreign Nations are using our land and water from our aquifers and Lake Meade for irrigation to grow alfalfa for “their” animals, grains for “their” animal feed, and food for “their” people.
“No new oil leases and we’re shutting down all 200 coal plants moving to solar and wind.” The Daily Caller, Nov. 16, 2022 “President Biden and Indonesian President on Tuesday announced a climate deal that will send Indonesia $20 billion over the next three-to-five years to push the country to shut down its coal plants.”
The new norm.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown