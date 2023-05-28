Like many not-so-young people my age, Superman was a favorite TV show because it described a being who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. Best of all, he “fought a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.”
Today it seems like truth, justice, and the American way are under fire in our country as well as many countries around the world. For example, is America still a beacon of light to many or is it becoming a nation of millionaires and billionaires who only care about more money and more power? How many Americans routinely lie to negate paying income taxes? How many lie about whatever it takes to keep them out of jail or from paying fees for minor offenses? And how many escape justice because they have the money to pay off judges and others who are accusing them of wrongdoing?
Currently, there are major efforts in many states to reduce the number of voting places, to make it a crime for offering food and/or water to those who are waiting in long lines at voting places, and/or to gerrymander districts such that more votes go to a particular political party.
I instead think that what’s beneficial for all is to offer the right to vote at the most convenient places in each district and drop the criminal charges for offering food and drink to those who are waiting in long lines to vote.
Because I was a history major, my biggest complaint is against those who deny or try to distort history to benefit their own way of thinking or their political intentions. For example, the so-called “unnecessary teaching of Black history” (see the 1619 Project) and the decimation of American Indians (read “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee”) are two notable examples.
An organization called “What True Love is” offers this attitude of history: “History is not for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better, because you are less likely to repeat it.
It’s not yours to erase or destroy. It is there for you to learn from it.”
For those who want to negate other religions, inhibit free speech, or restrict the right of peaceful assembly, look no further than the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which notes: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
This Old Codger thinks that American men and women can be the super men/women in their successful battle for truth, justice, and the American way, but they will need help/votes from all who believe that the forementioned rights shall not be infringed.
As usual, Mrs. Codger helped with proof-reading this article, and that, too is a right that shall not be infringed! She just noted “Amen to that!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.