It is a widespread right-wing demand that we need to control the border and stop illegal immigrants from entering our country. This is silly. Not only the United States, but the European Union and United Kingdom are facing refugees fleeing poorer countries to their south. The forces moving these people are fundamental to our world today.
Many of these poorer countries were formerly colonized by Europeans or by the U.S. Sometimes colonization meant formal occupation (like most of Africa and South and Southeast Asia). Sometimes it was less formal (like Latin America after independence from Spain and Portugal), but economic dependency? still worked to keep these countries locked into production of agricultural and mineral commodities that were refined elsewhere. The result: populations that stayed poor even as their colonizers grew rich.
So, the first fundamental reality of our world is that we have rich countries and poor countries. We, the rich, helped make them poor by exploiting them. We have what they need, and they’re coming to get it if they can.
The second fundamental reality of our world is that many of these poorer countries are suffering extreme consequences of global climate change: droughts, floods, crop failures, the conversion of large tracts of land from agricultural production to deserts or lakes, the extinction of small island nations due to rising seas. People cannot live in such places anymore. They have to move.
The right wing can keep alleging that climate change is a hoax, but we see the evidence as close as California or the Colorado River Basin or Buffalo. The evidence is overwhelming that the main drivers of climate change were greenhouse gas emissions from industrialization, first in England and Western Europe; later in the United States and elsewhere. The Pakistanis didn’t cause global warming, and neither did the Chinese (though their contribution is growing steadily).
The third fundamental reality is that the rich countries trying to keep the poor out are not having enough babies. Most European countries are at or below zero population growth (ZPG). Japan has long been losing population. The U.S. is not far behind. Even China’s population is shrinking for the first time in 60 years.
This means that our economies will increasingly need workers outside the home-grown generations reaching working age. So even as the white nationalists in the U.S. and their kindred spirits in Europe want to keep immigrants out because they will displace the whites, the whites are increasingly displacing themselves. Even today, even right now, farmers in the Midwest and the San Joaquín Valley area are watching crops rot because they can’t hire labor. Even today, right now, many medical staffs around the country depend heavily on immigrant doctors.
We and the Europeans can keep on with futile efforts to stop these people at the borders, turn them away on the high seas so they drown. It just won’t work. The pressures will keep growing, the numbers arriving will multiply.
We need a thoughtful, multi-pronged response. We and the Europeans have long talked a good game about promoting development in the Third World. But none of the aid programs have achieved what economist W.W. Rostow called “the takeoff into self-sustaining growth.” India and China have achieved it on their own, after decades of being systematically hamstrung by the colonial powers. Now, we and the Europeans need to actively invest in the kind of labor-intensive economic growth in the Third World that will let more of their populations stay home, rather than emigrate.
In particular, we need to make sure that Third World countries have the resources to help their people survive the impacts of climate change. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan pointed out, Pakistanis did not cause the climate change that flooded half the country. It should not be up to them alone to recover from it.
Finally, we and the Europeans need to accept that we will need substantial numbers of immigrants to staff our economies in coming decades. We need to develop effective policies to recruit and deploy them.
We need to solve the problem, not just milk it for the political points that can be made.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.