The stories of the men who lived through the Battle of the Bulge — which began 75 years ago today — are remarkable. Tales of misery, endurance, courage, steadfastness coupled with a sense of fear and the unknown.
Historians call the battle the turning point of World War II. According to the U.S. Army’s Historical Center, the Battle of the Bulge is “arguably the greatest battle in American military history.” That was unknown to the young men fighting in the frigid, snow-covered forests.
On Dec. 16, 1944, more than 200,000 Germans pushed back on the Allied front driving east from France. The Germans attacked westward across Belgium and Luxembourg. Penn State historian Jared Frederick said German divisions attacked Americans and caught them off guard. The Allies were overrun in some sectors, creating a 50-mile bulge in the line. Some American troops were surrounded, including Tom Fetzer, of Milton.
Now 98, Fetzer said he was in a gun position and his unit was cut off from the rest of the division. “We didn’t know what was going on,” Fetzer said. “The next morning, we were all alone. There was nothing around us. We didn’t have anything to eat from supper the night before through breakfast time in the morning. I saw a bulldozer and we raised a white flag and they came over and got us out of there.”
“They really didn’t tell us anything,” Pvt. Arthur Jacobson told the Associated Press recently about the German push. “The Germans had attacked through Belgium, and we were there to do something about it.”
These courageous men — The Greatest Generation — somehow held their own for more than a month in impossible conditions. They lacked ammunition and proper winter clothing in one of the worst winters in European history.
They held the German advance at key points before taking “advantage” of their predicament. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe — commander of the 101st Airborne who famously responded to a Dec. 22 ultimatum to surrender or face total destruction with a simple: “nuts” — told his troops the following: “Men, we are surrounded by the enemy. We have the greatest opportunity ever presented an army. We can attack in any direction.”
More than 22,000 Americans and Germans were killed in the six-week battle. More than 180,000 were injured between the two sides in the battle.
But Americans held the line. Five months later the war in Europe was over.
Seven and a half decades later, the world still expresses its gratitude and admiration. The number of heroes on the lines during those six weeks decreases daily, but we cannot and should not ever forget their sacrifice.
