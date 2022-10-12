As a bastion of democracy, having the strongest economy in the world, the best military in the world, and a population that is overwhelmingly immigrant and welcoming of other immigrants, and has an election system that provides for the peaceful transfer of power.
Is this democratic-republic perfect? No. It is the very nature of a democracy that its citizens continue to work to make improvements in order to upgrade this experiment that was established in 1776.
Folks, it is not the system that should be gutted. It is those we elect to represent us. If the mantra from candidates is that they are for taking away rights, if they are for eliminating long established social programs, if they lie to you in order to grift money for themselves, if they have or continue to promote the lie that the 2020 election was stolen; then they are not the people who should be elected to office.
Do not just punch the R or D because you have always voted that way. That, my friends, is the problem.
The electorate creates many of its own miseries with a mindless selection in the voting booth. Our local federal representatives are prime examples with nay votes on the insulin and infrastructure bills to name two. Those bills are to benefit you and I.
I really don’t know what Make America Great Again means, because she has always been, is now, and will continue to be great.
Stanley Share,
Milton