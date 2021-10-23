Nearly daily we are reading about the acute shipping problem occurring in Los Angeles involving unloading ships and shipping containers away from the west coast. At this time of year as shippers prepare for Christmas this is not a new problem. As a retiree who was responsible for shipping, this has occurred annually for many years. Importing managers know and plan for it.
The solution has always been to plan and receive your arriving containers further north on the West coast: First Los Angeles, then San Francisco, then Oakland, then Portland and then Vancouver and ship them east by truck or rail. At some point delays on the west coast make it faster to bring a ship through the Panama Canal or around South America to the east coast ports in order to have the incoming products available for Christmas delivery. This is not a new problem.
A real problem and a continuing problem, however, is there are no longer enough workers for the receiving ports to unload and ship what is arriving. Thus their is a bottleneck in the delivery system. The ports do not have enough employees, much the same as local manufacturers and service providers are experiencing.
The worker shortage has been a long time coming and visible for more than 40 years. After World War II soldiers returned and produced Baby Boomers at the rate of 4 million births per year. After the Baby Boomer period, births dropped to about 3.5 million births per year. The real problem is that Baby Boomers are now exiting the work force at the rate of 4 million per year and 20 year olds are entering at the rate of 3.5 million per year. So each year since about 2010, as 65 year olds retired, there has been about 500,000 more workers per year leaving than entering the work force.
Prior to the Trump administration, some of the shortage was being made up by people willing to work entering the U.S. looking for opportunity. Yes, some even illegally. In 2016 Trump closed the borders. During his administration COVID also entered the picture and has closed borders since. Thus each year since about 2010 we have incurred a 500,000 worker shortage or to date about 5.5 million workers. Looking ahead and examining birth rates, a 500,000 worker shortage per year will continue to build until about 2026 when the number of 20 year olds entering the workforce equal the number of 65 year olds retiring. Thus, we have a worker shortage and one continuing to build.
From my perspective, businesses and politicians are left with only two choices, either we allow workers into the U.S. for employment or we move jobs out.
Unfortunately, there may also be a third alternative. Let services decline and America suffer shortages. Which will it be?
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury