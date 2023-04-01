Assault weapons were created for the purpose of killing and enhancing the power of humans. What has occurred since this weapon has come freely available among modern American population it is the major cause of death among school age children.
We citizens can address this problem without trampling the Amendment 2 — Right to Bear Arms Ratified Dec. 15, 1791. A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
No gun owner needs to relinquish ownership, but the weapon needs to be stored in an Armory of a local National Guard unit where it can be used according to unit regulations.
In our modern, very dangerous world, this scenario provides for possible improvement to our state security and patriotism. Considerable enhancements can enable the sale of these weapons among individuals so inclined to this trade.
Jim Brosius,
Lewisburg