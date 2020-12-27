What is the single biggest thing you can do to protect your own health and the environment at the same time? Stop consuming animal products! The vast majority of us have been raised in meat, dairy, and egg consuming families and a meat-eating culture. These along with highly advertised processed foods loaded with sugar, fat, and salt make up the “American diet.”
The evidence is very clear that this diet is a causative factor of the high rates of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes and other chronic diseases. What you may think doesn’t change the evidence. What we choose to eat may be a personal decision, but shouldn’t we make our decisions based on the best information available? Our health is tied together with everyone else because of insurance costs and government services.
Most of us have been indoctrinated with the idea that we must eat meat to be healthy, the evidence clearly shows this to be false. Protein is the major reason people claim we must eat animals, but we can get all the protein we need from plants.
If you want to be as strong as an ox, you can eat a vegan diet just like an ox. No one questions the strength of gorillas and they too eat a whole food plant-based diet. A great deal more has been written about personal health and the whole food plant-based diet, but I want to focus the environmental damage done by animal agriculture.
Animal agriculture from meat to dairy to eggs is one of humanity’s most environmentally destructive practices. Animal agriculture is the leading cause of climate change, deforestation, species extinction, ocean dead zones, and water pollution. There seems to be an almost endless list of actions like recycling, driving efficient cars, taking shorter showers, buying fewer consumer goods, and using highly efficient products, but the single most impactful thing we can do is to shift to a whole food plant-based diet.
To produce a quarter-pound hamburger takes about 660 gallons of water and 91% of the destruction of the Amazon rainforest has been for cattle grazing and soybeans for animal feed. Ruminants like cows produce significant amounts of methane. The Worldwatch Institute has concluded that 51% all greenhouse gases come from animal agriculture. Seven million pounds of excrement are produced by farmed animals every second which ends up as a major contributor to stream pollution and ocean dead zones. Thirty percent of the earth’s total land surface is used for animal agriculture.
If you switch from an average American diet to a vegan diet you will be responsible for only 50% of the CO2, 9% of the fossil fuel, 33% of the water, and 6% of land your animal product consumption diet requires.
It is so easy to rationalize not doing anything because we are just one small part of the population, but as Thoreau wrote, each one of us is a society of one and that society of one doesn’t depend on others to take action. We can only be responsible for our own actions. While there must be very significant societal changes if we are to solve the full range of environmental problems we face, each one of us must do all we can do. A key to good personal health and the health of the biosphere is at the end of our forks.
I am only one,
But still I am one.
I cannot do everything,
But still I can do something;
And because I cannot do everything,
I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.
— Edward Everett Hale
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.