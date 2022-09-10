Democratic socialism and progressivism are happy-face synonyms for communism. Don’t take my word for it, do your research. Start with the documentary series “The Specter of Communism,” produced by Chinese dissidents forced to flee their homeland. If stark similarities with our plight don’t open your eyes — nothing will.
Communism’s dark history is unambiguous; the middle class must be eliminated because independent people are harder to micromanage. One bump in the road are patriots who don’t want to be pawns on a chess board.
We’re men and women raised to be respectful, law-abiding, team players. However, when we push back against institutionalized mismanagement, waste, spin, lies, and broken promises we’re suddenly perceived as racists, haters, and bigots.
A properly ordered constitutional republic doesn’t tolerate the outrageous behavior occurring in many leftist-controlled cities like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, etc. When natural rights related to life, speech, and conscience are routinely violated turmoil is predictable.
Natural law tells us that parents are responsible for the proper care and upbringing of their children. Relinquishing responsibilities to the government has severely damaged family, community, and national cohesion.
Now, many parents, grandparents, and taxpayers do nothing while fanatics seize control over the moral formation of children. They’re either distracted, afraid, unaware, or don’t give a damn that impressionable young minds are intentionally polluted with woke garbage.
On top of that, fatherless homes are way up because traditional marriage has fallen out of vogue. A byproduct of bad socioeconomic policies, and sex trivialization done in the name of social justice, liberation, and choice.
Another thing, widespread 21st-century white supremacy is a lie, and diversity, equity, and inclusion are scams. The U.S. Constitution is a color-blind equality covenant, and an impartial judiciary is tasked with its fair application. If the former is disrespected and the latter goes rogue, dystopia is our new manifest destiny.
When a society is self-destructing, the best advice is to revisit the highest principles from which it sprang. America is the pinnacle of Western Civilization, and like it or not Christianity played a key role. Unfortunately, thanks to revisionism, that’s no longer widely known.
For centuries, exceptional Christians, enlightened by Divine Revelation built an excellent reason-friendly ethic on footings cast by ancient sages. This body of knowledge is vast and profound; it’s not the social media nonsense that undergirds modern thought. Try sampling Aquinas’ Summa Theologia, especially his arguments on God, human nature, law, and virtue.
The Christian ethic was watered down during the Enlightenment, by secularists trying to influence behavior without the church. Perhaps, forsaking copious amounts of high-caliber wisdom helped pave the road to lunacy.
Incidentally, the modern separation of church and state argument is flawed. Federalism and three independent branches of government are bulwarks against tyrannical theocracy. Also, if you buy into the fairy tale that top-shelf thinking was on vacation between Cicero and John Locke you’re a fool.
America, like every great city of man, will go down. Vile rhetoric from the family house to the White House suggests this could occur soon. Our last lifeline is to adopt a national ethic more closely aligned with a “City of God.”
I suspect, this lifeline won’t be taken on a large scale anytime soon. Just the same, never lose hope — prayer invoked grace has always helped people cope, flourish, and sometimes triumph during dire times.
Radicals are partially correct when they call “The Rosary” a symbol of extremism. When a culture has degraded to the extent of ours, the only viable option is to pray faithfully, live virtuously, and rest easy.
If that’s extremism, so be it!
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.