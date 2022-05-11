Why is it so hard to get mental health care? Why is health care so expensive? Why don’t we fix the problem?
Our American health care system is out of date, an anachronism in a state of collapse. Anybody who thinks differently simply doesn’t understand the facts that are before us. Here in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Evangelical Hospital’s annual report tells us that in 2021 the administration coped with bad debts totaling more than $3 million with annual government program shortfalls totaling more than $20 million. That shortfall category normally includes programs like Medicaid, which provides some reimbursement but doesn’t cover the actual cost of hospital care, resulting in an overall loss of revenue. And these conditions aren’t unique to Pennsylvania or any other state; they’re ubiquitous.
Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, for example, has been providing hundreds of millions of dollars a year to care for people who have no health insurance. Even with the support of tax dollars, Jackson Memorial has recently been running annual deficits as high as $250 million. That’s a quarter of a billion dollars a year! How much longer do you think they can survive?
Yes, you’ll hear folks out there saying that the United States has the best health care system in the world! But it just isn’t true by any objective measure when applied to the entire population. Yes, we can offer some of best care in the world, to those who can pay for it. But for those without health insurance or personal wealth, medical and mental health care is significantly inferior in America compared to many other developed nations and often entirely unavailable in our country.
Virtually every other industrialized nation has established a single-payer system. England, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, etc., all have a single-payer system guaranteeing basic health care to every citizen at lower cost and often with better outcomes. Why can’t we do the same thing? Here’s the answer. Insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other financial powerhouses control vast amounts of wealth making them among the most powerful voices in our state and national capitals. Through their massive campaign contributions, they get politicians elected who will maintain the status quo.
Those elected representatives convince people that America is always No. 1 and that other countries always follow us. It’s simply not true. Not in this case. The Commonwealth Fund, a private non-partisan organization devoted to health care research, tells us that of the 11 wealthiest countries, the United States ranks last in the quality of health care available to its citizens. In 2021, they concluded, “Four features distinguish top performing countries from the United States: 1) they provide for universal coverage and remove cost barriers; 2) they invest in primary care systems to ensure that high-value services are equitably available in all communities to all people; 3) they reduce administrative burdens that divert time, efforts, and spending from health improvement efforts; and 4) they invest in social services, especially for children and working-age adults.”
Many presidential administrations have tried to address the problem, starting with Harry Truman and then Dwight Eisenhower. The Obama administration attempted to meet the challenge by using a model adopted in Switzerland 40 years ago. The Swiss decided not to utilize a single-payer system, but rather to require that all citizens buy health insurance. That was the basis of the Affordable Care Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Obama, but the mandate was fought by political opponents and removed. Of course, some politicians have been trying to kill the Affordable Care Act off since it was passed.
It has been 12 years since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Most people are familiar with some provisions, such as allowing young adults to maintain health insurance coverage on their parents’ insurance plans until age 26 and a few efforts at preventive care. Another provision assures that children under 19 cannot be denied coverage because of a pre-existing medical or mental health condition. We have all heard the stories about children deprived of necessary care by insurance companies. Who among us would argue against this provision?
Is it not good that our society has corrected this injustice? Should we not feel safer knowing the next child in need, perhaps our own child or grandchild, will be better cared for?
Look, the Affordable Care Act is not a perfect law: changes in it have already been implemented, and more will follow. There are aspects of it that will negatively impact me personally as a psychologist. And, there are many changes to our system that still need to be implemented, especially in terms of mental health care. But overall, the Affordable Care Act offers significant improvements over what we once had and made necessary changes to the collapsing system of health care in our nation.
All those who worked to create the Affordable Care Act contributed to a better America. There. I said it. Politicians did something right. I don’t get the chance to say that very often. Now, let’s do more to improve a health care system now ranked last among wealthy nations. Let’s move toward universal coverage in a single-payer system.
Dr. Stephen A. Ragusea is a clinical psychologist who works in Lewisburg.