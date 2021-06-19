It seems like there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t hear about all the “bad” things that come out of Washington. While I’ll leave the discussion regarding the definition of “bad” for another day, I’d like to discuss one of the “good” things that happened recently.
The American Rescue Plan, which was proposed by the Democrats in both the House and Senate, and signed into law by President Biden, is the most significant piece of legislation to help American families since The New Deal. It was designed as a response to help American families who were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Many continue to struggle as we recover as individuals, families and nationally.
Specifically, the American Rescue Plan provides substantial support for rural communities like ours. From direct cash payments and refundable tax credits to help our families and support our local economies, resources to safely reopen schools and to keep our students and teachers safe, to the administration of millions of vaccine doses and increased funding for community health centers and clinics, this law will help us build back better.
Our Health: Millions more vaccinations (with thanks to the previous administration which implemented Project Warp Speed); support for rural health care networks; lower insurance premiums; vaccine coverage under Medicaid (vaccinations are free for almost everyone); millions of dollars to address substance abuse and mental health, both areas that have had spikes during the pandemic.
Our Jobs: Direct payments of at least $1,400 to most American households; extended unemployment benefits for many; billions to help renters and homeowners facing tough times; child tax credits for low-to-moderate-income families; those with federal student loans had their interest and payments frozen until this September.
Our Kids: Resources to safely reopen schools; money to address funding to help students who lack internet access at home; more investments in school meal programs to help keep students fed even if they aren’t physically at school; subsidies for child care providers; a plan to cut child poverty and child hunger in half.
Agriculture: $4 billion for debt relief for small and disadvantaged farmers; extension of a 15% increase for SNAP funding (allows participants to purchase more locally-grown produce) through September 2021; new investments in our food supply system infrastructure; support for food producers and essential workers (including a program to reimburse for PPE purchases); more resources for livestock and animal health.
The American Rescue Plan is life-changing legislation. It strengthens our communities, preserves our dignity, supports our way of life, and offers real, tangible help instead of just making promises that seem to never come true. This law helps us help each other. We know that in times of struggle, the American family has always come together to support each other, and they are ready to help each other now. But the ongoing sustainability of our success needs the help of both parties in Washington, not just the Democrats working towards our recovery. Recovery from the biggest economic crises of our lifetimes should bipartisan, and not be used as a political football.
Imagine how much more can be done to help Americans recover if we all worked together.
Rick Thomas lives in Lewisburg.