I was pleased to see Franklin Kury’s My Turn in The Daily Item (Jan. 27) identifying the Senate filibuster as a problem that is making the U.S. Senate ineffective. Allow me to go further.
For the last 30 years, the political party occupying the White House has switched regularly from party to party. Additionally, the party that wins the White House regularly loses seats in Congress two years later. Clearly, the American voters are dissatisfied with the leadership from both parties. Almost weekly we see a decline in voter satisfaction polls after a new president is elected. It is time to recognize, American voters are angry. Enough to attack the Capitol and the politicians inside.
Political leaders would have you believe you have only two choices, Democrat or Republican.
In fact, they have rigged the political system with voter registration laws to make it seem so and further used voter registration rules to strengthen their grip.
Clearly the rotating party affiliation in the presidency shows voters are neither strong Democrats nor strong Republicans. They switch from party to party regularly hoping to get better leadership and representation. Thus it seems safe to say the majority of American voters are in the middle of the road expecting their elected representatives to represent them and make middle-of-the-road decisions.
Perhaps it is time to stand back and read the tea leaves.
The two-party system is not working for the average American voter.
The question though is: What can the average voter do to take control of the situation short of storming the Capitol? There are some options.
First, insist that voter registration be nonpartisan. Insist on open primaries. Why should any voter need to select a party to vote in the primary?
Second, given Pennsylvania’s current registration laws, change your voter registration from Republican or Democrat to independent.
When the quantity of registered independents is equal to or greater than the quantity of Republicans or Democrats, gerrymandering will end because neither party will have a registration lead.
Both parties will attempt to dissuade you from doing this with the argument that you can’t vote in the primary.
Who cares? You are neither a strong Democrat or a strong Republican. At the local level, you probably know or are acquainted with the candidates anyway and at the state and national level it is party leaders who are selecting the candidates for whom you can vote.
Third, encourage good local people to run as independents and help them get elected. Or if the candidate is still registered with one of the major parties, encourage him or her to cross-file. Vote for candidates who are independents or who have cross-filed. Doing so detracts from the major parties’ candidate feeder system.
Fourth, work to increase the number of independent senators. More independent senators will make the senate filibuster ineffective as the independents will have control of the senate unless both major parties are in agreement. Other states are working their way toward this approach. There are currently two independent senators, one from Maine, a state which has a high percentage of voters registered as independents, the other is from Vermont which does not allow party selection when registering to vote.
Unfortunately, voters can no longer depend on the two major parties.
America’s future depends on informed independent voters overcoming the system flaws created and maintained by the two major parties.
Will we elect representatives who go to Washington to represent us or will we continue to elect representatives selected by party leaders to represent the party leader’s position back to us?
The future is in our hands. Hopefully, there are enough voters who care and will take action.
Ron Snyder lives in Sunbury.