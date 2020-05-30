In this trying time in America one can find goodness and hope in many places. From thoughtful state governors, health care workers, to private citizens; people are contributing in any way they are able for the common good and their fellow citizens. It is sad that there is such a degree of denial and ineptness from the president.
Every president of the United States has a crisis to face and like every other person, one can either lead or crumble. Unfortunately, just as his private business faced various crises over the years, President Trump has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, he is not a thinker and a problem-solver.
I will mention the only statistic one needs to come to that conclusion. The United States has 4.3 percent of the world’s population and to date, 29 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.
Those are the numbers President Trump owns, not the governors, not the CDC, not China, not Dr. Fauci or anyone else!
We Americans deserve much better than this.
Stanley Share,
Milton