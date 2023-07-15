A bunch of disappointing, troubling, frustrating and — unfortunately — not surprising data emerged last week out of two Associated Press stories looking at national polls that paint a pretty vivid picture of Americans’ views of the country.
Before jumping into the muck, understand that many people don’t put a lot of stock in data, statistics and polls. The old lies, damn lies and statistics cliche is a hurdle for a lot of people.
Occasionally, data is so remarkable it causes a double-take. That was the instance in these stories, both coming from Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The first poll noted that “22% of Republicans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming presidential election will be counted accurately compared to 71% of Democrats.” Additionally, the survey found “fewer than half of Americans — 44% — have ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a bit of confidence that the votes in the next presidential election will be counted accurately.”
We know why a lot of people think this way: The continued push that only one of the thousands of elections on Nov. 3, 2020, was stolen. That ongoing lie has, in many ways, rattled the electoral process almost three years later.
Here is a quote from the AP story from Lynn Jackson, a registered nurse from El Sobrante, California: “I just didn’t like the way the last election went. I have questions about it. I can’t actually say it was stolen — only God knows that.”
That quote sort of highlights one of the more interesting aspects of the continued cry that the presidential election was stolen: No one has ever shown evidence of widespread and intentional voter fraud — despite promises there is ample evidence — but those who push the fantasy say it’s the task of those running elections to prove it was done above the board rather than for those to prove it was stolen.
Over the years I’ve talked to a handful of people who oversee elections in the area. They are dedicated, hard-working and passionate. They understand the importance of what they are doing and don’t care who wins, only that the process is accurate and fair. Every time someone says they “have questions about” election results, it has to grate on those selfless individuals who oversee our elections. It would grate on me if I were in their shoes.
The second survey says that “Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.”
Think about that for a second. Maybe read it again.
Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans.
In some regard, I guess that makes sense. Elected officials, across both parties, spend a lot of time arguing about things that don’t really matter, politicizing things that aren’t political. They spend more time in hearings, tossing out gotcha questions and creating soundbites for TV than finding solutions for inflation, the border crisis, mass shootings and the fentanyl epidemic.
Data confirm that belief. “The poll shows that the vast majority of Americans — 71% — think what most Americans want should be highly important when laws and policies are made, but only 48% think that’s actually true in practice,” the AP noted.
So the real change Americans want to see is shoved aside for political victories and power grabs by people just looking for individual power and money, and the exponential growth of each.
In that regard, the data is spot on.
