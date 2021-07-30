The heartbreaking, infinitely compelling and detailed testimony provided by four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 marked the starting point of a formal investigation into the tragic incident.
The words of Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonnel and Metro Police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone provided stunning first-hand accounts. From the racist verbal attacks on Dunn to the graphic physical altercations each described, the details reminded us what these heroes went through to protect those working inside.
It was important to hear.
But it doesn’t tell us how Jan 6 happened. It doesn’t tell us how or why people arrived at the Capitol steps prepared for a fight, with riot and tactical gear, weapons and a plan.
That is what America needs to know.
Were some people attending the former president’s rally swept up in the emotion of the day? Some may have been, but most people don’t have tactical gear in the trunks of their car ready at a moment’s notice. People don’t just have hand-crafted gallows sitting in the back of a truck ready to roll out of the National Mall.
The testimony this week is part of a thousand-chapter book. It might be the 700th chapter, so we need to learn about the first 699.
Republicans in Washington don’t want you to read those chapters. They know what happened and why. It’s a losing issue when it comes to taking back control of the House and Senate in 2022. They are ready to move on.
Republicans this week didn’t attack the compelling testimony of the four officers. They attacked the process.
“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented step to unilaterally determine which members may sit on the select committee, proving that this is nothing more than a partisan exercise intended to reinforce Speaker Pelosi’s predetermined narrative,” Rep. Fred Keller said this week in a statement to The Daily Item.
The best chance for a clear understanding of what led up to Jan. 6 and during those tragic hours on that day went out the window when the Senate punted on an independent commission modeled after the one created in the wake of 9/11.
The 9/11 Commission report is the gold standard, a nonpartisan report that reviewed and recommended. It pointed fingers because it was designed to answer the simple questions of “Why did this happen?” and “How can we prevent it from happening again?”
As soon as that kind of commission was benched, every other push for answers was going to have some degree of partisanship. Keller and many other Republicans view that as entirely partisan.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi added two Republicans to her select committee but rejected two of five Republicans named to the committee by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
The committee, its makeup not withstanding, has a difficult job. But it is one that needs to be done.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.