‘Green New Deal.” The phrase evokes a kind of nostalgic magic for many U.S. progressives, recalling the first hundred days of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency, when Congress passed 76 laws, created transformative institutions like the Federal Direct Insurance Corporation, and set the stage for a vast expansion in government.
Now, a new Democratic president takes office, again in a time of national crisis. Packed hospitals in the Dakotas send COVID-19 patients home with oxygen tanks. Close to 400,000 Americans have died, while as many as 30 million face eviction as pandemic protections expire.
Meanwhile, the sun rises red in San Francisco because of the smoke from wildfires fed by climate change. Miami residents wade through sea-flooded streets.
Inequality soars. A whole generation of young people struggle to make ends meet. Cellphone cameras record an on-going pandemic of racist policing.
So, then — another Roosevelt moment? That is the implicit argument of the Green New Deal (GND) resolution, introduced in 2019 by Representative Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Markey.
This resolution — which even its drafters admit is more of a mission statement than a game plan — calls for the federal government to ensure zero carbon emissions by 2030. The power grid would be rebuilt for renewables only. All existing buildings would be upgraded for energy efficiency. The government would invest in everything from high-speed rail to electric car manufacturing.
To address inequality, as well to reassure citizens who might lose jobs and health insurance, the Green New Deal would also transform the U.S. into a European-style social democracy, guaranteeing a living-wage job for all, health care, and affordable housing.
To say the GND has generated grassroots excitement on the Left seems an understatement. In 2019, 626 environmental groups delivered a supporting letter. Over 400 chapters of Sunrise, the youth-led movement supporting the Green New Deal, have sprung up from Louisiana to Lewisburg. Protestors have blockaded bridges and walked out of classrooms; almost all the Democratic Party presidential candidates endorsed the resolution.
It is easy to see why. Many of the competing climate solutions, like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), have a kind of technocratic wonkiness: Place a fee on carbon; return the income to taxpayers. Try matching that against the imagination-firing prospect of “a new national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization on a scale not seen since World War II.”
The Green New Deal resolution has already had the welcome and necessary effect of forcing both parties in Congress to talk about climate change. However, the prospects for literal enactment of the Green New Deal when Biden takes office look remote. Slim congressional majorities will require bipartisan support.
In 2019, the resolution did not receive a single yes vote in the Senate. In the House, Nancy Pelosi dismissed it as “a green dream” before referring it to a toothless committee.
Some of what this speaks to is surely pacing. When a quarter of Americans lost their jobs, the emergency fueled Roosevelt’s sweeping changes. By comparison, both climate change and inequality are slow-moving disasters.
The EICDA has co-sponsors in both parties, and has attracted supporters running from liberal Howard Dean to conservative George Schultz.
Progressives might be tempted to pooh-pooh such incremental legislation, reasoning that any bill receiving the blessing of libertarian economists and forward-thinking energy companies couldn’t possibly make a meaningful contribution.
They’d be wrong. In one study, it was estimated that the law would reduce emissions by almost half over the first dozen years, more than either the Paris Accords or Obama’s Clean Power Plan. Since the proposal returns all its fees to ordinary taxpayers on a per capita basis, the bill would also reduce economic inequality.
No less of a left-winger than Chinese communist Deng Xiaoping once said, “No matter if it is a white cat or a black cat, as long as it can catch mice.” Bills like the EICDA are important first steps to solving America’s serious problems, and progressives and conservatives alike should consider supporting them.
Glen Retief teaches creative nonfiction at Susquehanna University and volunteers for Citizens Climate Lobby, which advocates for a price on carbon. He writes here in his personal capacity.