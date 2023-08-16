It’s been an interesting few days for foundational aspects of democracy and rights in the United States, and what comes next will go a long way toward determining what the future looks like.
Starting with the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump, which came out of Fulton County, Georgia, late Monday night. It marks another sad chapter in this case that dates back nearly three years.
It is important here to read the indictments yourself and make your own judgment. Do not allow thoughts of pundits and talking heads on either side of the story to dictate your thoughts.
Make up your own mind and let the legal system play out as intended.
It will be critical here to expedite these cases as much as possible. Voters deserve to have as much closure as possible ahead of the 2024 election and its primaries. The first votes in the presidential race will be cast on Jan. 15, 2024, in Iowa. Nothing will be resolved by then, but the process must be moving forward.
The argument that these cases were dropped in the middle of the campaign is disingenuous. The investigations, interviews and grand jury testimony don’t come together overnight.
Again, we were told during impeachment in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks that the legal system would take care of Trump’s actions on the back end. So allow the process to work as intended.
Another challenge to democratic norms came with the raid on a newspaper in Kansas on Friday. The Marion County Record’s office was raided by local police and members of the sheriff’s department, who seized computers, cellphones and reporter’s notes, also taking material from a reporter’s home, along with the co-owner’s residence, all in clear violation of the First Amendment’s protection of a free press.
According to reports, local police said they were searching for information regarding potential identity theft after reporters gathered information about a local business owner’s driving record based on a tip, information that was not published by the paper.
“Based on the reporting so far, the police raid of the Marion County Record on Friday appears to have violated federal law, the First Amendment, and basic human decency. Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves,” Seth Stern, Director of Advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation, said.
As CNHI’s Bill Ketter wrote this week, community newspapers “are a cornerstone of rural democracy.” An attack on one of them is an attack on one of America’s foundations.
America has significant guardrails in place for moments just like this, to determine that no one is above the law and gets their day in court to prove their innocence while protecting a free press designated so important it is part of the First Amendment.
These guardrails have been challenged before, but rarely like this. What happens next will shape the direction of this nation.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.