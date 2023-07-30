Aunt Bern came into my life after her niece, Linda (now Mrs. Codger), and I started dating. She lived in New Jersey at the time with her older sister, Luella (Linda’s mother), and they often drove to central Pennsylvania to visit Linda and other family members. For me, it was love at first sight when I met Bern and Linda’s mother, Luella. They were two wise and wonderful women and both had a good sense of humor. The two had traveled all over the United States and their favorite stops were Hawaii and Branson, Missouri, the so-called home of country music, and many state parks.
Being a history major, I was impressed that Bern worked at Martin Aircraft (Lockheed-Martin) during World War II in helping with the war effort. After the war, she worked as a Senior Labor Market Analyst for New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Industry
When we got married on Valentine’s Day in 1993, my mother told Linda’s mother that Linda was the best thing that ever happened to me, and Linda’s mother responded by saying I was the best thing that ever happened to Linda! Bern agreed.
Sadly, Linda’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, and Bern decided to move to Pennsylvania to be closer to family members. Also, Linda and Bern wanted to make sure Luella got the best medical care possible and Linda found a new home in Selinsgrove at the Grayson View Senior Living Community which was about one mile from where we lived. Luella died in 2001, on All Saint’s Day.
Over the next several years, Bern enjoyed talking to neighbors, taking short shopping trips, playing pinochle and doing crossword puzzles and sudoku. Plus we took her out to eat at Tedd’s Landing before it closed and more recently to Isabella’s, her favorite restaurant, where she celebrated her 100th birthday. She also enjoyed short trips on her great-nephew’s motorcycle. She especially enjoyed driving in her sharp PT Cruiser which was silver-blue with purple flame decals on both sides. She traded the car when she realized her friends and many others immediately recognized the car and waved to her. “I don’t want people knowing who I am,” she joked.
When my mother was diagnosed with dementia and placed in Personal Care at Brookdale Grayson View, Bern invited her to her house which was only about 50 yards from the entrance to the facility. Bern knew that my mother loved her scotch and since it was also Bern’s favorite drink, she and Mom had had an afternoon scotch when the weather didn’t prohibit it. Mom was later moved to a nursing home so that ended the almost daily toast.
In later years, Bern, too, moved to Grayson View’s personal care unit and was later diagnosed with dementia so she moved to the Memory Care Unit. Bern didn’t like having these “memory problems” but she easily became a staff favorite due to her feisty spirit and sense of humor. Staff members knew if they were doing something she didn’t like, she would quickly respond “You’re fired!” Over a period of several weeks, she wondered “I don’t know why I’m here, I can’t do anything” and she was told “you don’t have to do anything, it’s your time to rest.”
She gradually got to the point of wanting to stay in bed and she eventually stopped eating and would take only sips of water. She was admitted to hospice and was seen on a daily basis while remaining in her room at Brookdale. We knew the end was near and Linda maintained a daily vigil by Bern’s bedside where she reminded her “It’s OK, you lived a long and good life and it’s time for you to rest.”
On her final day of life, our granddaughter Stephanie called to see how Bern was doing. Stephanie is teaching at Oregon State University and she always admired Bern’s frugality and the times when Bern helped her financially. I told Stephanie to call her Gram (Linda) who was at Bern’s bedside because Bern was probably not going to survive the day.
Stephanie asked Linda if she would put the phone next to Bern’s ear and put the phone on speaker to make sure Bern could hear what Stephanie said. Linda held the phone and Stephanie said “Hi Aunt Bern, it’s Stephanie and I just wanted to call and tell you how much I love you and how much I appreciate all the times you helped me out over the years. I thank you and wish you lots of love and peace.”
Linda then took the phone and said “Steph, I think she breathed her last breath just as you finished talking.” Linda checked for Bern’s pulse and told Stephanie, “Yes, she’s gone.” Bern died at 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. She was 104 years old.
I cried as Linda repeated Stephanie’s words and at the same time I’m thinking: Can anyone write better fiction than this? Isn’t that a beautiful way to die, to have someone telling you how much they love you and appreciate everything you did for them over the years?
Wow! This Old Codger has a heartful of love for Bern, Linda, Stephanie, and all the staff at Brookdale who loved her feisty spirit and sense of humor. May we will all die being told how much we were loved and appreciated.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.