When faced with a problem, there are usually two options one can take. Option 1: attempt to learn from past mistakes and correct failures; Option 2: hide the problems and continue “business as usual.”
Given this scenario, I believe many people would choose option 1. It follows a logical train of thought, corrects the issue and stops it from happening in the future. That sounds much more appealing than option 2 which would risk allowing the problem to get worse. However, in the world of fossil fuels, we have not been choosing Option 1. Instead of working to correct and move forward from the issues of pollution, inequity, and climate change, fossil fuel industries have continuously lobbied to hide the science of climate change and create false narratives around a renewable future all in the name of profit.
This is evident in the lawsuits states have charged against fossil fuel companies, accusing them of knowingly driving climate change. Yet, lawsuits aside, they have largely succeeded.
Despite pushes for renewable energy and electrification, the United States and countries around the world are lacking in sustainable planning and infrastructure. The infrastructure we do have is attacked or criticized, often erroneously. When winter storms swept across Texas causing outages across the state, politicians repeatedly blamed solar and wind-powered energy in the state, despite these two areas failing less than their combustible counterparts.
A statement supported by evidence released by ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) later confirmed this. In another example, renewables have been partially blamed for the war in Ukraine: economists and others have argued that a failed push for renewables allowed Russia to act without repercussions because Western European nations rely on Russian oil for energy and heat. Finally, much misinformation surrounds renewable energy and electrification itself, with claims that solar is worse for the planet or that electric vehicles (EVs) produce more emissions than combustible vehicles. I suggest that this is all option 2 reasoning.
Of course, renewable energy and EVs are not without flaws, however, their flaws are often exaggerated or false. For instance, you may have heard that electric vehicles (EVs) are worse for the planet — that they produce more emissions than combustible vehicles, due to their large batteries. This is not true. EVs do produce more emissions during the construction phase — their batteries require rare earth metals and other emissions-heavy materials. But after being driven, EVs quickly become the more sustainable choice. The extra emissions it took to produce them are “paid back,” a term known as a carbon payback period. After only 10 or 20,000 miles of use, an EV has made up for its initial burden of emissions and is producing less than its combustible counterpart, even when the battery is charged on largely fossil fuel-based energy sources. In short, when looking at the complete life cycle of EVs, they are better for the planet. They are an option 1 decision.
Renewable energy is largely the same. Despite vilifying tales of solar or wind producing massive amounts of emissions, killing animals, or polluting the land, they are overwhelmingly better energy options. Like EVs, despite the emissions required to produce them, both have quick carbon “payback” periods. After this, they produce essentially emissions-free energy, a claim oil, natural gas, and coal cannot make. Furthermore, their potential harm to animals is much lower compared to the harm done by fossil fuels, especially when the effects of oil spills and climate change driven mass extinctions are considered.
Beyond the energy itself, we risk creating another energy system that is exploitative, unjust, and damaging if the renewable energy system is implemented incorrectly. However, the conversations we are having about renewables — emissions, recycling of panels, equity — are conversations that were never had with fossil fuels. The reality is that renewables and EVs are a reliable, more sustainable alternative to the current energy system. Do not fall victim to the misinformation politicians and fossil fuel companies release, option 2 thinking that largely puts profits above all. Next time you make a decision, think of the reasons why you are making that choice.
I cannot speak for you, but I know the next time I purchase a car, I am going electric.
Grant Rowe is a senior political science and environmental studies double-major at Susquehanna University, hoping to work within the environmental policy and coordinator sphere and aid in the transition to a sustainable future.