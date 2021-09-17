This morning (Sept. 14) I read on the front page about an employee who twice worked for a local physician who is on trial for illegal distribution of drugs. The employee recalled a long pattern of missteps, strange behavior, bottles of alcohol, addicted patients, and chaotic files.
The employee claimed she stayed at the practice so she could do the right thing by encouraging him to get back on the right track. Unfortunately, this approach may have also given him more time of impairment and opportunity for misconduct with patients.
An employee in such a situation has an ethical responsibility to promptly contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (and PA Board of Osteopathic Medicine) and report these behaviors of concern.
An examination will then be conducted by experts in the field to determine the need for professional help and/or restriction of practice. This mechanism is always the best course of action to protect patients and help impaired clinicians.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield