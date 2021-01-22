The site of the former marina building at the Shikellamy State Park will become an open-air pavilion and multi-use public space for park visitors to enjoy, state officials announced this week.
We will be quick to endorse this decision because it’s a suggestion that we, as a newspaper, have been floating out there for the past two years.
The reason is simple. The site is perched atop one of the most scenic vistas in the Central Susquehanna Valley. Overlooking the confluence of the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River, it’s the perfect place for people to gather and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.
A $288,460 demolition project has removed the failing portion of the marina building from the top deck as well as wall coating on the stair towers.
The goal now is to make the deteriorating 49-year-old structure on Packer Island safe and secure so it can be used as a public space again, a spokesman for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources told us.
The 10,000 square-foot marina building was dedicated in 1972 as the Basse A. Beck Education Center, then flooded just two weeks later by high river waters resulting from heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agnes. The building was most recently a bar and restaurant, but it has been vacant and closed to the public since 2002.
Recent demolition work has removed the failing portions of the building, leaving just a skeleton of the former structure. The state now plans to develop conceptual renderings for the site and share them with the public before final work is completed.
As we wrote in this space nearly two years ago, a building is not necessary. An outdoor or open-air venue could be the perfect place for concerts and performing arts or as a patio area for picnics and community events.
The words we wrote in our March 5, 2019 editorial remain unchanged today.
“It is a perch just above the banks of the Susquehanna River where many people could gather and enjoy the day, or the perfect spot to simply find a comfortable seat and quietly take in everything that one of the most beautiful and natural overlooks in Central Pennsylvania has to offer.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.