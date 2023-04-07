In the March 19 Sunday edition, Mr. Codger presented his highly incorrect 465-word opinion regarding the upcoming election. He is praising to high Heaven the quality of the Democratic candidates as opposed to the possible Republican challengers.
We can surely look forward to an interesting political season no matter who the Republican candidate is, but if Biden/Harris is the best that the Dems can do, God help the USA. If, in fact, they are re-elected expect the continuation of ineffective leadership, high inflation, and continued illegal border crossings. Mr. Codger indicated that Biden has the political experience advantage and has proven his ability to withstand the pressures of debate. Of course, if at any given moment, he has no idea where he is and is subject to stumbling and bumbling his way as he appears oblivious to where the stage exit might be.
Citizens will certainly have to be cautious as they vote or they will certainly get four more years of financial crisis and pain. Any Republican who is chosen to face off in the election will need to be of strong character and be ready to withstand the lies and bombardment of falsehoods leveled at them by the Democratic party.
Also in the March 19 Sunday edition, a letter by William J. Folk correctly pointed out several points of contention and lies by the Democrats during the 2016 election campaign all the way through the tenure of the Trump presidency. All we heard nonstop was Russia, Russia, Russia, which thankfully was found to be untrue. Mr. Folk's words pointed out quite expressly the hypocrisy of the Democrats and I could not have said it more clearly myself. The Democrat support for Antifa, BLM and open violence against the rule of law is reason enough to deny them a second term at the helm of our country. My congratulations to Mr. Folk for his excellent statement of facts.
We also have the situation of foreign influence affecting the decision-making in the White House by the current president. As each day goes by, we are learning more and more about the illicit cash flow to the Biden family distributed through surreptitious parties and means. Where then is the Democratic outrage? Hypocrites by any definition. They certainly didn’t stop attacking the former president during his campaign and entire term. Hope springs eternal, as they say, and good shall prevail over evil in the end.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown