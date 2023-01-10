In November, I was re-elected to a third term to represent Pennsylvania’s new and expanded 9th Congressional District.
“The new Pa-9th” my team and I will represent and work for continues to include Lebanon, Schuylkill, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour counties as well as parts of Berks and Luzerne and now also includes all of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties in their entirety, as well half of Lycoming County including Williamsport. The district is large, larger than the state of Connecticut, and my team and I are looking forward to thoroughly serving each county in a highly responsive manner. Our commitment, in fact the pillars of our office, are to provide outstanding constituent services, great communication, effective legislation, and excellent project management, which builds our communities and our relationships.
As part of the new Republican majority in Congress, my team and I will be working on an agenda to strengthen our country’s national security and economic growth. This consists of stopping and repealing the Biden administration’s out-of-control spending, burdensome regulations, and anti-American energy policies. The Biden administration still controls the White House, and the Democrats hold a majority in the Senate. This means the House Republican majority will serve as a bulwark against Democrat policies that brought us excessive spending, an open border, and record-high inflation and energy costs. Republicans will be charged with passing very specific and targeted legislation to resolve these challenges for the benefit of the American people.
Our major agenda items will follow the blueprint laid out by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans, called the Commitment to America. It includes:
An economy that’s strong: Curb out-of-control government spending that is causing skyrocketing prices of groceries, gas, cars, and housing, and growing our national debt; Support pro-growth policies that create good-paying jobs and bring stability to the economy such as making the 2017 tax cuts permanent; Make America energy independent and reduce energy prices by maximizing the production of reliable, cleaner, American-made oil and natural gas, especially the abundance of natural gas that exists under our feet in the Marcellus Shale; Repeal Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents.
A nation that’s safe: Secure our southern border and combat illegal immigration by reimplementing successful immigration policies such as Remain in Mexico Policy and Title 42; support our troops, invest in an efficient, effective military; establish a Select Committee on China, and exercise peace through strength with our allies to counter increasing global threats; crack down on woke prosecutors who refuse to prosecute violent crime.
A future that’s built on freedom: Ensure parents have a say in their children’s education and advance the Parents Bill of Rights; ensure that only women can compete in women’s sports.
A government that’s accountable: Hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his dereliction of duty to protect our southern border; investigate the Biden administration’s targeting of political opponents and online censorship; investigate Hunter Biden’s potentially illegal business dealings.
Within the new 9th Congressional District, we will continue to deliver highly responsive constituent services, promote effective legislation, communicate our efforts effectively, as well as partner with businesses, chambers, and community organizations to revitalize communities throughout our district. To ensure that we continue to offer continued access to excellent constituent services across our district, we will continue to operate our main district office in Pottsville and our current district staff will remain intact. We have also opened offices in Hamburg, Lebanon, and by the end of this month we will also be opening offices in Tunkhannock and Williamsport.
House Republicans will work on securing the southern border, building a strong economy, fighting sky-high inflation, and unleashing American energy independence. This Republican House majority will also be focused on holding the Biden administration accountable for two years full of destructive policies.
The committees I will serve on in the 118th Congress are those which I believe will best serve Pennsylvania’s 9th and fulfill my role as a member of the U.S. House in the most effective manner. I am planning on serving on the House Committee on Financial Services in the 118th Congress. Before arriving in Congress, I helped build a business in Luzerne County for over 20 years, served as the Secretary of Revenue for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and served on the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). These experiences have given me a unique perspective to bring to the committee. I also plan to continue my service on the House Foreign Affairs and Small Business committees. The Foreign Affairs Committee will continue to aggressively conduct oversight of the State Department and promote policies that will strengthen America. The Small Business Committee under Republican leadership will do a much better job advocating for policies that support small businesses.
It is my honor to serve as your representative in Washington and I look forward to getting to work on these priorities to best serve you and our district. If there is anything that my staff or I can do to assist you, please do not hesitate to call my Washington office at 202-225-6511, my Pottsville office at 570-871-6370, or visit our website www.meuser.house.gov. I hope to see you around the 9th District very soon.
U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser represents the 9th Congressional District.