It is an uncommon pleasure for me to agree with Harry Prentiss. His “My Turn” column (Privatizing liquor sales, Feb. 16) opposing the privatization of state liquor stores is exactly right.
These stores provide the state with revenues above what could be recouped by taxing private stores, and offer a much more varied inventory than most private stores could provide. They also provide a more reliable control on underage drinking than private stores would provide.
And the state stores are also competitive on prices: I have compared Pennsylvania’s state store prices with those of New Hampshire, and they’re virtually identical (even though people travel for miles to buy liquor in New Hampshire).
Harry gets it right in his conclusion: “the PLCB is a self-funding, self-sustaining entity that supports not only itself but local communities and costs the taxpayers nothing unless they make a purchase and pay sales tax. Wouldn’t it be better to have more agencies like that rather than cut this out?”
John Peeler,
Lewisburg