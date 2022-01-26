Tuesday’s (Jan. 19) “My Turn” opinion piece by Blandina Lecce causes me to write this letter.
I’ve noticed an unfortunate trend in the pieces written by those on the political right; that is they often offer opinions as facts. Facts are immutable. Opinions are not immutable.
Why does this matter? In her writing Ms. Lecce offers a quote from a Dr. Walter Williams, a Black American economist who was an icon on Conservative radio and TV talk shows, as follows: “Often overlooked or ignored is the fact that, as a group, Black Americans have made the greatest gains, over some of the highest hurdles, and in a shorter span of time than any other racial group in history.” She takes this quote as a fact when actually Dr. Williams was offering his opinion.
So, an opinion is not a fact but, if repeated often enough as factual, an opinion can be believed by many as a fact with potentially very serious consequences. Think of the big lie concept as used by Donald Trump, Hitler, Stalin and others.
Ms. Lecce is of the opinion, which she presents as fact, that discussion of certain race related issues, books, and lesson plans are, using her phrase, “race-based indoctrination.” Actually, a classic education consists not of rote learning, but rather of critical thinking about new ideas, different points of view, and putting oneself in someone else’s shoes. Try it, using facts and opinions, clearly labeled as such.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury