I found the Saturday, July 25 Opinion Page comic depicting federal law enforcement as Star Wars’ Darth Vader character despicable. Add to that two slanted news articles published on the July 22 Nation/World section and a conservative like myself begins to wonder if The Daily Item understands that newspapers are supposed to report, and not opinionate the news.
The July 22 Associated Press news articles in question were titled “Trump’s show of federal force sparking alarm,” and “Portland protests find new momentum.” Read the “Trump’s show of force” article and you will see that it is nothing more than an opinionated left-wing hit piece that belonged on the Opinion Page.
Then there was the “Portland protests find new momentum” article. That article accused President Trump of acting like a dictator because he sent federal law enforcement agents to quell the violent demonstrations outside Portland’s federal courthouse. The article makes the unfounded claim that “protestors were whisked away in unmarked cars without probable cause.”
Not one time does the article mention the criminal actions of the so-called protestors. No coverage of the defacing and destruction of the federal courthouse, no mention of the injuries suffered by law enforcement officers after being assaulted by the rioters. Both of those so-called news articles would best be described as “liberal propaganda.”
Sadly, you have to seek out conservative news sources on the internet to find any mention of the rioter/protestors’ criminal actions. The Daily Item isn’t alone in publishing one-sided news reports about protestors who are actually criminal rioters.
I’ll end this letter with a reality that is often overlooked: The First Amendment gives no one the right to commit a crime. Destruction of private and public property is a crime, interfering with the free commerce and travel of others by blocking highways and streets is a crime. Assaulting law enforcement officers is always a crime. Extortion through anarchy and mob rule is not a First Amendment right.
A free press is of no value if it hides the ugly and criminal actions of protestors.
William E. Shirk,
Selinsgrove