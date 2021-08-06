Andrew Cuomo needs to resign. His political rivals and friends know this. Those who voted for and against him know this. Andrew Cuomo knows this.
The New York governor’s plea that his actions and language toward 11 women were cultural or well-intended, not inappropriate, is nonsense. His actions were unwarranted, unwanted and illegal.
Here is what independent investigators, assigned by the New York Attorney General’s office reported this week after a five-month investigation: “Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments. Further, the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story. Finally, the Executive Chamber fostered a ‘toxic’ workplace that enabled harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”
Any of those should force the governor out of office. Cumulatively, they paint a disgusting picture. President Joe Biden and neighboring governors, including Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf, have called on Cuomo to resign. More than half of New York’s General Assembly said they would support impeachment if Cuomo does not resign.
After the AG’s report, Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately. He did offer an apology to Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo staffer. In a statement to The Associated Press, Bennett said the apology was “meaningless. If he were sorry, he would step down. That’s how accountability works,” she said.
Cuomo should know he needs to go because his state, as he says, is among the most proactive in the nation when it comes to sexual harassment.
New York state law mandates every business take sexual harassment training every year.
On New York’s own official state website — ny.gov — under the headline “a nation-leading anti-sexual harassment agenda” is the following: “Governor Cuomo and New York State are leading the nation with new laws to combat sexual harassment in the workplace. On August 12, 2019, Governor Cuomo signed legislation that strengthened protections against discrimination and harassment under the New York State Human Rights Law.”
There’s no small bit of irony there. No one is above the law. Cuomo, a former prosecutor and New York Attorney General knows this.
It’s time to do the right thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.