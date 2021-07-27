Animal agriculture needs to change. Research related to contributing causes of climate change, pandemic, and poor health all point to the same culprit, meat consumption. In particular, our intensive factory farming system is to blame.
To clear land for new cattle ranches, the Amazon now emits more carbon than it absorbs. In China and America alike, inhumane conditions for animals fuel the spread of disease and is at least partially to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, longterm trends in American health show that as we consume more animal products, we have become more obese and develop terminal illness at far greater rates than other populations. Something needs to change.
First steps to a solution are being taken at the federal level. The Farm System Reform Act was reintroduced in both the House and Senate. This legislation is supported across the agricultural industry, and if enacted would take necessary steps in improving animal agriculture. Amongst these improvements are the cracking down on corporate monopolies, which would protect family farms. It would place a moratorium on large factory farms, vital in the fight for animal welfare and human health. Country of origin labelling would be required, so that Americans know the origin of the meat they consume, and have a better understanding of its global impact.
Our officials need to know their constituents are on the side of family farms and the fight for animal welfare and human health. Contact your representative and senators and tell them to support this legislation.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury