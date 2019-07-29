As a lover of animals I’m appalled at the things you read about or see on TV about cruelty to animals. Starving, beaten up, thrown away hurt, tied to poles or buildings, left in cars in extensive heat or outside in bitter cold, or no food or water.
In the paper, July 18, I read of fireworks tied to a cat’s leg and set off, blowing the paw off. Two great people took the poor thing to the vet but the cat’s leg could not be saved so the vet had to amputate it.
These are living creatures, like people. I think the lawmakers in this country should make new laws that are harder on the people that do these things and puppy mills and animal hoarders.
Instead of a slap on the wrist, a small fine or maybe a little (very little) time in jail, these horrible people should get the same treatment (which can’t be done of course) as what they did to the animal.
Maybe depending on the severity of what they’ve done to any animal if they’d spend time in prison like a robber, rapist or drug dealer, they would think about how they’ve treated the creatures of God and someday this animal cruelty will stop.
Kathy Neidig,
Sunbury