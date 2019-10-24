For years, the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Millmont has caged a black bear named Dillan without proper shelter, food or veterinary care. Dillan is trapped in a dirty concrete and metal cage and fed a diet of fatty restaurant leftovers. Several animal rescue groups have documented that Dillan suffers from painful health issues — including severe dental disease, open sores and the stress that comes from inhumane confinement.
Earlier this year an experienced wild animal veterinarian visited the club and documented Dillan’s suffering in a letter to the club president. This spring, representatives from a professional wild animal sanctuary were alarmed when they visited Dillan. They offered to work with the board to transfer Dillan to the sanctuary at no cost to the club. In July, the USDA again cited the club for failing to give Dillan necessary veterinary care.
I drove to the Sportsmen’s Club to see for myself. Dillan was sitting against the fence of his small cage, rocking back and forth, staring out blankly. What kind of way is that for a wild animal to live?
Animals have feelings too. Just look into the eyes of your dog or cat and you’ll understand. Why is the leadership of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club ignoring Dillan’s feelings and needs, especially when they have an option to give Dillan a good home at no cost?
Steven Patterson,
Sunbury