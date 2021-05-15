On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted.
This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change in that 14-day window that makes this new “normal” significantly safer on May 31 than May 17.
It feels like another arbitrary decision made by Gov. Tom Wolf regarding mitigation.
Wolf has had a tough job over the past 14 months and has had to make impossible decisions. Closing schools down last March was the right call because no one really knew what COVID could do in that type of congregate setting. We know much more now. Banning indoor dining in the weeks bridging Christmas and New Year’s was the right call. Cases were at a peak level and they have gone down ever since.
But he has rightly faced criticism for other orders, including the inconsistent “essential business” closures last spring.
Wolf announced earlier this month that mitigation measures will be eliminated on Memorial Day. The state’s mask mandate will be lifted once 70 percent of adults are vaccinated. Since Easter, restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters have been allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity. That news came a week before Wolf announced Monday that crowd sizes will increase to 50 percent indoors and 75 percent outdoors.
This week, 21 Senate Republicans called out this latest step forward, wondering why the state couldn’t open two days early — at the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend that marks the unofficial launch of summer — to allow for residents and businesses to enjoy as normal a holiday as possible.
“We are not aware of any scientific standard or evidence that suggests that moving this timeline up a few days would present any serious risk to the health of and well-being of the people we represent,” the senators wrote in a letter dated May 7. “However, we know from speaking to employers in our districts that getting an entire holiday weekend of business could serve as a springboard into a successful summer of recovery.”
Nothing is going to change over the next 10 days to make the pandemic significantly better or worse; things are getting progressively better each and every day.
Tens of thousands of shots are going into arms. We are far enough into the pandemic that we have learned a lot — certainly, the variants are a concern — including how we can individually manage our lives in as safe a manner as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.