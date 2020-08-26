President Trump has repeated the “birther” conspiracy theory that Kamala Harris was born outside the United States. Harris was born in Oakland, California. Repeating the falsehood serves Trump’s purposes by arousing anti-immigrant feelings.
Anti-immigrant attitudes are particularly ridiculous in a country where everyone except Native Americans is a descendent of immigrants (obviously, those who were brought to this country as slaves from Africa did not choose to immigrate).
My own background includes ancestors who were in this country in the 1770s from England, Ireland, and Germany. On their father’s side, my children’s background also includes immigrants in the 1900s from Germany. Other lineages in my grandchildren’s backgrounds include grandparents a few generations back from Italy and Japan and a current grandparent from Sweden.
Irish Americans, German Americans, Italian Americans, and Japanese Americans suffered denigration and discrimination when they were recent immigrants, although only the Japanese Americans were detained and deprived of their property. Our worst discrimination against immigrants is against people of color, as can be seen today by the treatment of children and families at our southern border.
The association of anti-immigrant feeling with color makes it possible for Trump to arouse racist feelings against Harris, as he did earlier against Obama, by emphasizing that, even if they were born here, they are outsiders with non-white immigrant parents. John McCain famously rebutted a supporter calling Obama an Arab. We now need to call out the birther claim against Harris as both false and inappropriate.
Eugenia Gerdes,
Lewisburg