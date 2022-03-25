Educational opportunities always illuminate pathways to a brighter future.
One of those lights turned on in the fall of 2017 when Lackawanna College opened a branch site in Sunbury, and it happened again on Monday morning when Sister Mary Persico, president of Marywood University, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project to offer a nursing assistant training and competency evaluation program in Sunbury.
The 120-hour, three-week course to be offered by the Scranton-based university, has an initial capacity of five students, who will learn assistive nursing practices and theory that will prepare them for the Pennsylvania state certification examination.
The course will launch in mid-summer at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. The church will provide space for an office, a computer lab and a classroom for the program. A director to manage the program will be hired within the next few weeks.
The course, made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Community Giving Foundation, includes a clinical experience followed by the Pearson Vue Exam. The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification propels graduates into an entry level allied health care occupation that offers a stepping-stone toward careers as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), registered nurse (RN) or a master of science degree in nursing (MSN).
There are wide opportunities in health care. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 100,000 nursing assistants will be needed over the next several years, including across the Central Susquehanna Valley, where they are needed right now in hospitals, long- and short-term care, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, direct care and home health.
“They all have a desperate need for entry level,” said Lenaire Ahlum, project executive director for the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project. “This is a start. This is our start.”
The cost for the educational program is $2,000, but sponsorships from a company or reimbursements from the state may be available to reduce the tuition. For more information, contact the community education project at 570-898-4334.
“From a small seed grows a large tree,” Marywood’s President Persico said. “That’s what we’re hoping to do here with all of you. We believe in it. We see that it works. Students will come here and will be educated here. It will be the engine for your economy in your area of Pennsylvania here in the future.”
