This week, the owner of the land bisected by the Graffiti Highway began dumping between 8,000 to 10,000 tons of dirt to cover the popular tourist destination because too many people continue to act selfishly in a time when personal action for the collective good is vital.
Why the Graffiti Highway is a tourist attraction in the first place is a different discussion, but rest assured the abandoned portion of Route 61 just over the Columbia-Northumberland county line gets its fair share of visitors.
In the past, several of those visitors have led to problems. Tom Hynoski, the secretary, fire chief and emergency management agency director for Centralia said that visitors have been known to steal things from the area and even spray-paint nearby cemeteries. “It’s about time something gets done,” he said.
The three-quarter of a mile of abandoned roadway that used to be Route 61 is now private property and trespassing is not permitted. Yet the location has long been a landmark for illegal visitors for its smoking cracked asphalt and hundreds of spray-painted words and images.
Little is left in Centralia, the town that essentially was erased in the wake of an underground mine fire that began in 1962. A handful of houses and residents, the municipal building, a few cemeteries, and the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church remain.
But enough remains there for people from various parts of the Mid-Atlantic to visit. David Witchey, the chief clerk of Columbia County, said he gets more calls about the highway than the official attractions in Columbia County.
Unfortunately, the visits have not stopped even during this climate of social distancing. More than 100 people were there Monday, Hynoski said. On some days, as the calendar slides deeper into spring and the weather warms up, it’s becoming overcrowded, despite stay-at-home orders for Pennsylvania and all surrounding states.
That led to this decision to cover it. Another possible long-term casualty for the many because a few can’t be burdened right now.
“It’s a shame,” said Witchey about the dirt project. “I recognize that people like it, but I understand their decision. If it were my property, I’d have done the same.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.