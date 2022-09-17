The new Susquehanna Valley United Way — the somewhat abbreviated new name for the two recently merged United Ways — can serve as a reminder that joining forces can be a good thing and perhaps should be more widely considered.
After approving the merger of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Columbia Montour Counties United Way recently, the new and improved United Way launched its annual campaign Thursday night.
The groups have long shared services and even some personnel during a long-standing relationship. That crossover was narrowed even more when Adrienne Mael, the head of the Columbia Montour United Way became the interim and permanent head of the Sunbury-based community outreach.
The merger made perfect sense, bringing valuable resources, personnel and programming under one roof. It means the two outlets won’t be fighting for the same funding and the same people.
It represented more people pulling in the same direction.
“Two units, a merger, it’s going to be a really great thing,” said CEO/President Adrienne Mael. “We’ll be stronger together in all five communities we serve.”
That realization is something many others should consider and across various outlets as well.
There are dozens of Valley fire departments struggling right now for funding and to fill volunteer rosters. They do not represent competing interests — they have the same public safety goal in mind — but they often compete for the same grants and the same volunteer firefighters. Could fewer fire departments with a larger group of dedicated volunteers be easier to manage?
It is similar when it comes to policing, where there are seven police departments or state police barracks within seven miles of Sunbury. In Montour County, Mahoning Township and Riverside police are separated by two miles with Danville borough police in the middle.
Or could mergers work in school districts, where Pennsylvania has 500 school districts with their own superintendents and school boards. Many states, including neighboring states, have adopted county school districts, not to close high schools and eliminate sports teams — of the arguments against consolidation — but to eliminate the need for multiple administrations. Would a Union County School District be able to manage with a single superintendent? Probably.
It is easy to understand the want for more local control, where decisions that have the greatest local impact are made as close to home as possible. There is also something to be said for considering streamlining, to add to affordability, efficiency and accessibility to more funding and aid.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.