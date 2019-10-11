It has been 663 days, nearly two years, since Dr. Raymond Kraynak was charged by federal officials on 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing and five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of opioids resulting in death. According to the indictment, Kraynak prescribed more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 and July 2017.
He has yet to face any real justice. This week, he petitioned federal court for an eighth continuance. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe approved yet another delay.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 bail. Kraynak has had his medical license suspended, but that’s been the only real consequence.
We don’t pretend to know if Kraynak is innocent or guilty, but we hope we would have learned his fate by now. Eventually, the judicial system will decide. But the fact that the public, including families of five possible victims, are waiting for some sort of legal movement other than pushing hearings down the calendar, is growing increasingly frustrating and disappointing.
Prosecutors say Kraynak is responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015.
Last week, a Virginia doctor who prescribed more than 500,000 pills was sentenced to 40 years in prison for illegally prescribing pills according to a federal indictment. The indictment of Joel Smithers was filed 3 days before — Dec. 18, 2017 — Kraynak’s charges were announced.
Justice shouldn’t take this long.