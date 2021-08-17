Recently, I became aware of the newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus, (CCC). For 30 years the United Nations, along with every environmental organization, has been advocating for reductions of fossil fuel burning. Despite the agreement of 98% of climate scientists that CO2 from burning fossil fuels is the largest contributor to climate change, Congress has not discouraged their use, but has encouraged it, both at the federal level and here in Pennsylvania.
Subsidies, exemptions from regulations, and worst of all, opening our public lands to the drillers show where their hearts and wallets are. I emailed Fred Keller, a member of the Caucus, and asked: 1. What climate scientists would be advising them? And 2. How were they proposing to cut CO2 without reducing fossil fuel use? I received no answer.
The League of Conservation Voters keeps a scorecard of how every congressional member votes on bills regarding the environment. Most of these CCC members, all Republicans by their rules, have extremely low scores. Some even zeroes. Our own representative, Fred Keller, has a 5%. That means 95% of the time he votes against any bill involving the environment. Bills that may include food safety, biodiversity, clean air or water, our forests and oceans.
We’ve been fooled by politicians before. I’m not naive enough to think that Democrats haven’t lied, but Republicans have taken lying to a whole new level. Repeal of the Affordable Care Act was voted on numerous times. Then it became repeal and replace. But in the 11 years since the ACA was passed, we’ve seen not one replacement plan.
We know Donald Trump lied about the seriousness of COVID, telling us it would just disappear. He followed this with the Big Lie about a stolen election. That falsehood led to dozens of states passing voter suppression laws. Many Americans were disgusted by the former president’s ability to spew untruths. Equally appalling are those in positions of responsibility who refuse to correct what they know are lies. These enablers are no better than the person who told the lie in the first place.
The most recent attempt at duping the public involves the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. With a straight face, Republican lawmakers tell us we didn’t see what we saw. They think by saying it some people will believe it was “peaceful tourists” at the Capitol that day. I have never, as a peaceful tourist, checked to make sure I had packed my zip-ties, bear spray, riot helmet, and my flag pole.
If you’ve been hearing the prefix Mega a lot lately, it’s because what we are seeing are Mega-droughts, Mega-floods, Mega-forest fires. Smoke and haze from West Coast forest fires are reaching New York City. Climate Change is here now. And worse than we thought.
Will members of the CCC vote for any of President Biden’s legislation that contains climate change abatement strategies? Will they propose any legitimate measures to combat this crisis? Or is their purpose to protect the fossil fuel industry and stop meaningful legislation to protect the planet.
I think their nonexistent “health care plans” tell us all we need to know.
Lana Gulden lives in Northumberland.