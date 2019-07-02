“That’s another fine mess you’ve gotten us into.” Laurel and Hardy came to mind witnessing East Buffalo Township (EBT) Supervisors Char Gray and Matt Schumacher choose a replacement for resigning Supervisor David Rowe. They claimed they didn’t have time to call for applications, conduct interviews, hear from the public, and wisely decide — as they do for all other open positions. This mess is simply the consequence of their own bad decisions.
They said they didn’t have time for an open and fair process because they are facing litigation. This expensive litigation arose, though, because EBT supervisors unilaterally decided to reduce their payments for shared policing from the 52 percent they had paid for years, to 50 percent, without first re-negotiating the agreement. A fine mess they’ve made.
We were told they didn’t have time to be open and fair because, without Rowe, they had only two supervisors who don’t always agree — another mess that would be avoided if we had five supervisors, a referendum they all opposed.
They didn’t have time to be open and fair because Schumacher and other Union County Republicans selected Rowe as their stat House candidate, acceding to Rowe’s political ambition over unanimous Snyder County opposition. Rowe chose to resign as supervisor, though he could have stayed on, leaving EBT in the lurch holding this litigation mess.
It’s all a fine mess that should have been avoided. Help clean up this mess. Vote for Jim Knight for EBT supervisor on Nov. 5 and for Jenn Rager-Kay for state House on Aug. 20.
Margaret Marr,
East Buffalo Township